Pro Kabaddi League

Pro Kabaddi: Telugu Titans hand Tamil Thalaivas second straight defeat

Tamil Thalaivas succumbed to their second successive defeat in a row against the Telegu Titans and will be looking to make a comeback. 

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ProKabaddi

Tamil Thalaivas succumbed to their second successive defeat in a row as they lost 28-33 to the Telugu Titans on the third day of the Pro Kabaddi tournament at the packed Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Tuesday.

Playing their first game of the sixth season, Telugu Titans rode on star raider Rahul Chaudhuri`s nine raid points and Iranian Mohsen Maghsoudlou`s all-round effort (three raid points, four tackle points) to down Tamil Thalaivas.

Chaudhari scored nine points and made crucial raids for the Titans which played a key role in their success. Ajay Thakur (9 raid points) and Amit Hooda (5 tackle points) were the top players for Tamil Thalaivas but their effort wasn`t enough.

The home team, looking to take inspiration from their remarkable comeback against U.P.Yoddha last night where they fought back from 7-27 to lose 32-37, raced to a two-point lead riding on Athul MS`s successful raid. 

However, they failed to sustain the momentum with the Titans taking full advantage, leading to a healthy halftime lead of 17-11 for the visitors.     

Chaudhuri, who stepped down from his captaincy ahead of this season to hand over the reins to young all-rounder Vishal Bharadwaj, started the second half on a bright note further extending the Titans` lead.   

However, The Tamil Thalaivas attempted to make a comeback at this stage with the match hung in balance at a score of 21-16 in favour of the Telegu Titans. Sadly, the Thalaivas failed to sustain the pressure when it mattered the most with the fatigue evident in their gameplay after playing three matches in three days.

Telegu Titans were clearly the fitter side and emerged victorious with the final scoreline reading 33-28 in a disappointing night for the Thalaivas who will be looking to make a comeback. 

Pro Kabaddi LeagueTamil ThalaivasTelugu TitansRahul Chaudhuri

