PV Sindhu advances to quarterfinals at Hong Kong Open

Kowloon: Rio Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu stormed into the quarterfinals of the Hong Kong Super Series after defeating Aya Ohori of Japan in straight games here on Thursday.

Sindhu triumphed over the Japanese 21-14, 21-17 in the second-round match that lasted over 39 minutes. Second-seeded Sindhu is likely to take on China Open winner Akane Yamaguchi in the next match.

The 22-year-old Hyderabadi shuttler eased past her Hong Kong opponent Yuet Yee 21-18, 21-10 in the opening round of the tournament.

Later on Thursday, Olympic bronze-medallist Saina Nehwal will play against Chen Yufei of China.

In the men`s singles draw, shuttler HS Prannoy will face Kuzumasa Kakai of Japan in the second round.