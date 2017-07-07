close
PV Sindhu bags 'Sportsperson of the Year' award

Sindhu’s coach P Gopichand received the Coach of the Year award while Milkha Singh was given the Living Legend of the Year award.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 7, 2017 - 16:41
PV Sindhu bags &#039;Sportsperson of the Year&#039; award
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Rio Olympics silver medallist P V Sindhu was bestowed with the Sportsperson of the Year award during the 'Maruti Suzuki Sportsperson of the Year' Charity Gala Awards on Thursday night.

Sindhu’s coach P Gopichand received the Coach of the Year award while Milkha Singh was given the Living Legend of the Year award. However, Milkha could not attend the function.

Cricketer K L Rahul, who made a mark in India's Test series against Australia earlier this year, was awarded with Gamechanger of the Year award. Rahul was not at the function but his video message was shown.

The 2008 Beijing Olympics gold medallist and the country’s sole gold medal winner in individual events at Olympics, Abhinav Bindra was given the Lifetime Achievement Award.

"As a 12-year-old boy, I hated sports. I had one talent that is to work hard," said the ace shooter.

Para athletes Devendra Jhajaria, Mariappan Thangavelu, Varun Bharti and Deepa Malik also received awards.

Badminton player Jwala Gutta, football great Bhaichung Bhutia, boxer Amir Khan and cricketer Pragyan Ojha were present in the ceremony.

Here is the complete list of the winners:

Special award for service to Sports: Jayant Rastogi, CEO, Magic Bus.

Team of the year: Junjor Men’s Hockey Team received by Captain Harjeet Singh.

Coach of the year: Pullela Gopichand.

Editor’s Award for excellence: Devendra Jhajharia, MariyappanThangavelu, Varun Bhati.

Outstanding Contribution to sports: K Arumugam.

Athlete of the year: Gaurav Gill.

Gamechanger of the year: K.L Rahul

Extreme Performer of the year: Shiva Keshavan

Lifetime Achievement Award: Abhinav Bindra

Community Development through sports: Milind Soman (Received by his mother Usha Soman).

Inspirational athlete of the year: Deepa Malik

Living Legend: Milkha Singh

Sportsperson Of The Year: P V Sindhu.

