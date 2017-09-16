close
PV Sindhu beats He Bingjiao, storms into Korean Super Series final

Sindhu, who had won the silver at the World Championship last month, will face Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the final on Sunday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 - 12:32
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu defeated  China's He Bingjiao 21-10 17-21 21-16 in semis and progressed to the finals of women's singles at the USD 600,000 Korea Open Super Series, on Saturday.

More to follow....

PV SindhuHe BingjiaoKorean Super Series finalBadminton News

