PV Sindhu beats He Bingjiao, storms into Korean Super Series final

New Delhi: Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu defeated China's He Bingjiao 21-10 17-21 21-16 in semis and progressed to the finals of women's singles at the USD 600,000 Korea Open Super Series, on Saturday.

Sindhu, who had won the silver at the World Championship last month, will face Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the final on Sunday.

