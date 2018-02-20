PV Sindhu determined to change colour of medal from silver to gold at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Mumbai: PV Sindhu said she wants to change the colour of her Olympic medal from silver to gold at the 2020 Tokyo Games. "I want to change the colour (of the medal) from silver to gold. I would be chasing my dream for that and definitely I hope I would do it," she said at an event in Mumbai, alongside Kidambi Srikanth, Lalita Babar and Sakshi Malik.

Srikanth, who reached a career-best world ranking of two last year after clinching as many as four titles, said he too wants to win a medal at Tokyo after reaching the quarterfinals at Rio Games. "For me it was a very close quarterfinal match in 2016 (Olympics), so I want to change the scenario now and go deep into the tournament - go to the final and win that medal, so that's the dream I have and definitely I will chase that dream," said Srikanth, currently ranked 5th in the world.

"As just now Sindhu said that she has to change the colour (of her medal), I have to get the colour (medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020). (In 2016) Olympics, I came in the best (top) 10. I will fight for colour (medal) in the 2020 Olympics and try to do well," said Lalita.

Sakshi too wanted to improve on her Rio display in Tokyo. "In my weight category, I have a strong Japanese opponent. The dream which I have to chase is to defeat the Japanese and win the gold. When I started wrestling, I was told that Japanese wrestlers are strong. "We were standing on the same podium in Rio (Olympics) and my dream now is to defeat her (Kaori Icho) and win a (gold) medal for the country," she said.