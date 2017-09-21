close
PV Sindhu exits Japan Open but climbs to career-best ranking of number two

Japanese shuttler Okuhara now leads Sindhu 4-3 in the head-to-head count after the win in Tokyo. After Sindhu's exit, Saina Nehwal remains India's top hope in Japan.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 13:37
New Delhi: It should be a day of contrasting emotions for PV Sindhu as on Thursday she climbed back to her career-best ranking but exited from the Japan Open. Sindhu went down to local favourite and her fierce rival Nozomi Okuhara 21-18, 21-8 in the second round match in Tokyo.

But there was some good news as well as the latest badminton rankings were released on Thursday and Sindhu climbed back to being world number two, equalling her previous-best ranking. This was already confirmed before and the rankings would have reflected that only on Thursday as they get updated on a weekly basis.

Sindhu recently won the Korea Open in Seoul where she beat Okuhara in the final to confirm the number two ranking in the world. Japanese shuttler Okuhara now leads Sindhu 4-3 in the head-to-head count after the win in Tokyo. After Sindhu’s exit, Saina Nehwal remains India’s top hope in Japan.

