badminton

PV Sindhu Kidambi Srikanth enter Quarterfinals at China Open

Shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth on Thursday entered the quarterfinals after registering hard-fought victories at China open.

Image courtesy: Twitter/@PBLIndiaLive

Shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth on Thursday entered the quarterfinals after registering hard-fought victories at China open.

Sindhu was up against Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan where she recorded a 21-23, 21-13, 21-18 win in her second round women's singles match. 

Seventh seed Srikanth's match against Thailand's Suppanyu Avihingsanon was a hard fought battle as the match went into decider where Srikanth held his nerve and registered a win. 

Srikanth won 21-12 15-21 24-22 against the Thai player. 

Barring singles, India's campaign in doubles and mixed doubles event ended for China Open. 

Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy went down 14-21 11-21 against top seeds from China, Siwei Zheng and Huang Yaqiong in the round of 16. 

Sikki Reddy and Pranav Jerry Chopra also met a similar fate, losing 16-21 10-21 to sixth seeds Christinna Pedersen and Mathias Christiansen of Denmark.

In the men's doubles, Mannu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy were outplayed by Chen Hung Ling and Wang Chi-Lin 9-21 10-21.

(With PTI Inputs)

