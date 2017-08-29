PV Sindhu, Nozomi Okuhara final a glimpse of fitness demands in badminton: Parupalli Kashyap

New Delhi: While PV Sindhu herself branded the World Badminton Championships match against Japan's Nazomi Okuhara 'physically and mentally very tough, fellow shuttler Parupalli Kashyap sees the epic encounter as a glimpse of fitness requirements in the sport.

In an interview with Zee Media's Jaspreet Sahini, Kashyap explained how important it is for a badminton player to have all fitness factors up to the mark to meet the physical demands of the sport.

"I think it is a sport where you need all kind of factors combined. You need speed of a high-level sprinter, agility of a cross-fit athlete, explosiveness of a jumper, and top-level endurance."

Keeping the physical demands aside, the 2014 Commonwealth Games gold winner, asserted that one needs to be mentally tough in order to quickly recover and prepare onself for a gruelling schedule in attempt to last a whole season.

"There are a lot of things involved. The whole body should be in shape, because every muscle is being used. It is a high-intensity sport. You have to be mentally very strong. You don’t get time to recover (during matches)."

During the Badminton Worlds final against Okuhara, Sindhu was being asked by the umpire to stay on court quite often. Sindhu's fatigue levels can be understood considering the number of short breaks she tried to take, for which she was even given a yellow card.

"Even the little breaks (mid-game intervals) we get, the umpire keeps telling us to get back on court. Your heart rate is always 170-180 plus and then you need to recover in 5-10 seconds and play the next rally. Then to maintain that level of fitness the whole year, you need to last a whole season, and stay injury-free playing high-intensity matches for five days continuously in a tournament. Break it down to that and you realise how difficult it is," he added.

Kashyap also lauded Okuhara's fitness levels, considering she had less rest-time as compared to Sindhu.

"Hats off to Okuhara for playing three matches (from quarterfinals onwards) in short intervals, but you do have to consider scheduling.

"Sindhu had more than 30 hours of rest for her semifinal (played in evening session) while Saina and Okuhara had less than 15 hours. It is an advantage, considering the tournament, the conditions, the amount of time you are on court.

"For Okuhara to pull through Carolina and Saina with that kind of schedule and then come out to play the longest match of the tournament (against Sindhu) and win is just amazing," Kashyap reckoned.

The BWF Women's Singles final which was the longest match of the tournament, lasting one hour and 49 minutes.