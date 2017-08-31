close
PV Sindhu reacts on world championship final loss with grace

She can only improve from here on and would be eyeing to become the numero uno player in the world in the near future. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 19:45
PV Sindhu reacts on world championship final loss with grace

New Delhi: PV Sindhu may have missed out on a global gold at the recent world championship in Scotland when she went down in three tight games in the final but her sporting class can be seen with the way she has reacted to that loss.

While talking to ANI, Sindhu said, "From the first point, it was very tuff. World Championships final is never easy. Even she was not leaving any shuttle. Every point was equally tough. There were long rallies. So, nobody was leaving the shuttle. Until the last point, I thought it was not over."

She further said, "Last two times I won the bronze medals. This time I have changed the colour. But, I am a bit upset somewhere. Nevermind, 'haar jeet to hoti rehti hai'. Ups and downs are always there. But, I have to learn a lot more."

Aged only 22, her achievements are already fantastic, having won four global medals, a silver at the Olympics, and a silver and two bronze medals at the world championships.

She can only improve from here on and would be eyeing to become the numero uno player in the world in the near future. While she is currently ranked number four, her best ranking was number two earlier in April this year.

PV Sindhu badminton World Championship

