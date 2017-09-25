New Delhi: Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has been recommended for the third highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan by the Sports Ministry on Monday.

Last year, she made India proud after bagging the silver medal at the Rio Olympics. She lost narrowly to Spain's Carolina Marin in the finals.

Sindhu has been in scintillating form in the 2017 season winning the Indian Open Super Series and the Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold title.

The 22-year-old beat her arch-rival Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the finals of the Korea Open Super Series.

It seems all her hard work is paying off after the Sports Ministry helmed by Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore recommended her for this prestigious award. This decision comes after Singh Rathore, a former Olympian himself came to power. PV Sindhu is surely inspiring many Indians.

News agency ANI broke this news on their Twitter handle and wrote: "Indian shuttler PV Sindhu recommended for Padma Bhushan by Sports Ministry."

Former Indian skipper and World Cup winning Captain MS Dhoni also got nominated for the same award by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).