PV Sindhu remembers most special day in her career exactly a year on

New Delhi: This day that year or shall we say this day last year? That is right folks. This day, August 19, last year, PV Sindhu won India’s most coveted medal at the Rio Olympics. It was a silver which Sindhu bagged in the women’s singles event. It was only one of the two medals that India won at the games. The other was a bronze by Sakshi Malik.

It remains till date India’s highest medal at the Olympics from the sport of badminton. The only other time India won a badminton medal at the Olympics was when Saina Nehwal won a bronze medal in London in 2012.

Sindhu posted a couple of Instagram posts on the first anniversary of her medal. It was also a moment when there was a bit of a changing of guard.

This was the day "A DREAM" RIO OLYMPICS 2016 19/08/2016 #olympics2016#throwback#oneyearalready#cantbelieve#silvermedal#dream#thosemomentsinlife#memoriesforlife# A post shared by sindhu pv (@pvsindhu1) on Aug 19, 2017 at 2:35am PDT

Thank you so much for ur support @olympicgoldquest #ogq#silvermedal#support# A post shared by sindhu pv (@pvsindhu1) on Aug 19, 2017 at 2:38am PDT

Remember before the Olympics, Saina was considered India’s finest badminton player, Sindhu second. But since these games in Rio, Sindhu pegged ahead of Saina.

At 22, Sindhu has many more Olympic Games ahead of her. And maybe she will take the next step and convert the silver into a gold come 2020. For now, she is gearing up for the World Championships which begins in Scotland on Monday.