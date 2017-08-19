close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

PV Sindhu remembers most special day in her career exactly a year on

This day, August 19, last year, PV Sindhu won India’s most coveted medal at the Rio Olympics. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 16:40
PV Sindhu remembers most special day in her career exactly a year on

New Delhi: This day that year or shall we say this day last year? That is right folks. This day, August 19, last year, PV Sindhu won India’s most coveted medal at the Rio Olympics. It was a silver which Sindhu bagged in the women’s singles event. It was only one of the two medals that India won at the games. The other was a bronze by Sakshi Malik.

It remains till date India’s highest medal at the Olympics from the sport of badminton. The only other time India won a badminton medal at the Olympics was when Saina Nehwal won a bronze medal in London in 2012.

Sindhu posted a couple of Instagram posts on the first anniversary of her medal. It was also a moment when there was a bit of a changing of guard.

 

Thank you so much for ur support  @olympicgoldquest #ogq#silvermedal#support#

A post shared by sindhu pv (@pvsindhu1) on

Remember before the Olympics, Saina was considered India’s finest badminton player, Sindhu second. But since these games in Rio, Sindhu pegged ahead of Saina.

At 22, Sindhu has many more Olympic Games ahead of her. And maybe she will take the next step and convert the silver into a gold come 2020. For now, she is gearing up for the World Championships which begins in Scotland on Monday. 

TAGS

PV SindhuOlympicsSilver

From Zee News

India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: When, Where, Time, Venue
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India's Tour of Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: When, Where, Time,...

HCA not following Lodha panel recommendations: Mohammed Azharuddin
cricket

HCA not following Lodha panel recommendations: Mohammed Azh...

Bayern Munich overpower Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 in Bundesliga season opener
Football

Bayern Munich overpower Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 in Bundesliga...

En route to Dhaka, here’s what a delighted David Warner posted on social media; see pictures
cricket

En route to Dhaka, here’s what a delighted David Warner pos...

WATCH: Mohammad Amir infuriated over teammate Paul Walter, gestures him to put on sunglass
cricket

WATCH: Mohammad Amir infuriated over teammate Paul Walter,...

WATCH: Virat Kohli loses cool after watching child assault video
cricket

WATCH: Virat Kohli loses cool after watching child assault...

EPL 2017-18, GW2: Swansea City vs Manchester United, Stoke City vs Arsenal – Live Streaming, TV Listings, Time in IST
Football

EPL 2017-18, GW2: Swansea City vs Manchester United, Stoke...

Sri Lanka vs India, 1st ODI: 5 key players to watch out for!
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Sri Lanka vs India, 1st ODI: 5 key players to watch out for...

Delhi Daredevils may hire Jason Gillespie as head coach
cricket

Delhi Daredevils may hire Jason Gillespie as head coach

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video