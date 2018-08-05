हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu settles for Silver in BWF World Championships, loses to Spain's Carolina Marin

Sindhu also became the only Indian to have four podium finishes at BWF World Championships. 

Image Courtesy: Twitter/BAI_Media

NANJING, CHINA: India shuttler P V Sindhu lost to Spain's Caroline Marin in the BWF World Championships' women's singles clash here on Sunday.

Olympic champion Marin beat Sindhu 21-19 21-10 in the final match. This is the second time that the 23-year-old shuttler settled for a Silver as she lost to Japan's Nozomi Okuhara at Glasgow last year. 

Sindhu also became the only Indian to have four podium finishes at BWF World Championships. She had won two bronze medals at the 2013 Guangzhou and 2014 Copenhagen editions.

Marin became the first woman shuttler to win the world championships thrice. She had won the title in 2014 and the 2015 Jakarta edition.

Sindhu had entered the summit clash with a 5-6 loss-win head-to-head against Marin, but the Indian ace had won the last meeting at the Malaysian Open in June.

Interestingly, Marin had also defeated Sindhu in the final of the Rio Olympics in 2016.

PV Sindhu on Saturday beat Japan’s World No 2 Akane Yamaguchi to reach the finals. 

Marin had earlier defeated Indian Shuttler Saina Nehwal in the quarterfinal match on Friday.

