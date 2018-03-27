PV Sindhu survives injury scare before 2018 CWG

New Delhi: Olympic and world championship silver medallist P V Sindhu suffered an injury scare but there is no immediate threat to her participation in the Commonwealth Games starting next month.

The 22-year-old Indian suffered a sprain in her right ankle while practising at the Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad under the watchful eyes of India chief coach Gopichand and assistant coach Mohd. Siyadutallah.

"She had hurt her ankle while training at the academy today. So we did an MRI to be 100 per cent sure that everything is fine. No bone or ligament injury was found, so I am happy. We didn't want to take any risk," Sindhu's father P V Ramana told PTI.

"Now she will rest for a day and day after tomorrow she will start running again. She will go to the ground tomorrow and do some strengthening experience. There is enough time as CWG starts with team event. So nothing to worry."

World No 3 Sindhu is a favourite to win the Commonwealth Games gold medal. She had won a bronze in the last edition at 2014 Glasgow CWG.