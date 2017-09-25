PV Sindhu thanks Sports Ministry for Padma Bhushan nomination

New Delhi: Good news came rushing at PV Sindhu's doorstep when the Indian badminton ace and Rio Olympic medallist, on Monday, was reccomended for the prestigious Padma Bhushan award. And in return a joyful Sindhu thanked the Sports Ministry for considering her name for the third highest civilian award.

It has indeed been an incredible year for Sindhu. Since bagging as record-scripting silver medal at the Olympics last year, the 22-year-old went on to clinch the 2016 China Open Super Series and then Indian Open series, defeating nemesis Carolina Marin. Following which, she claimed a career-high No. 2 spot in the BWF rankings. Although it came about momentarily, Sindhu fought herself up and bagged a silver at the BWF World Championships and then defeated Nozomi Okuhara to clinch maiden Korea Open title. And all brought her back again to No.2 last week.

"I am happy and thank the Sports Ministry for recommending my name," said Sindhu.

"We thank the Sports Ministry. But, we have to wait and see (for the final announcement to be made)," Sindhu's father PV Ramana said.

Not to forget, back in March 2015, Sindhu had received the fourth highest civilian ward of India, the Padma Shri.