close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

PV Sindhu thanks Sports Ministry for Padma Bhushan nomination

Not to forget, back in March 2015, Sindhu had received the fourth highest civilian ward of India, the Padma Shri.  

Last Updated: Monday, September 25, 2017 - 19:06
PV Sindhu thanks Sports Ministry for Padma Bhushan nomination
PTI

New Delhi: Good news came rushing at PV Sindhu's doorstep when the Indian badminton ace and Rio Olympic medallist, on Monday, was reccomended for the prestigious Padma Bhushan award. And in return a joyful Sindhu thanked the Sports Ministry for considering her name for the third highest civilian award.

It has indeed been an incredible year for Sindhu. Since bagging as record-scripting silver medal at the Olympics last year, the 22-year-old went on to clinch the 2016 China Open Super Series and then Indian Open series, defeating nemesis Carolina Marin. Following which, she claimed a career-high No. 2 spot in the BWF rankings. Although it came about momentarily, Sindhu fought herself up and bagged a silver at the BWF World Championships and then defeated Nozomi Okuhara to clinch maiden Korea Open title. And all brought her back again to No.2 last week.

"I am happy and thank the Sports Ministry for recommending my name," said Sindhu.

"We thank the Sports Ministry. But, we have to wait and see (for the final announcement to be made)," Sindhu's father PV Ramana said.

Not to forget, back in March 2015, Sindhu had received the fourth highest civilian ward of India, the Padma Shri.  

TAGS

PV SindhuPadma BhushanBadminton Newssports news

From Zee News

IND vs AUS 2017: Sachin Tendulkar wants Virat Kohli and Co to ‘bluewash’ Australia
India vs Australia 2017cricket

IND vs AUS 2017: Sachin Tendulkar wants Virat Kohli and Co...

IND vs AUS 2017: Rohit Sharma scripts record-breaking six-hitting spree against Australia
India vs Australia 2017cricket

IND vs AUS 2017: Rohit Sharma scripts record-breaking six-h...

IND vs AUS 2017: Ashton Agar ruled out of India series with fractured finger
India vs Australia 2017cricket

IND vs AUS 2017: Ashton Agar ruled out of India series with...

This Twitter convo between Kumar Sangakkara and Hardik Pandya is pure gold
cricket

This Twitter convo between Kumar Sangakkara and Hardik Pand...

Asia Cup will be a fresh start for me as well as team: Sjoerd Marijne
Other Sports

Asia Cup will be a fresh start for me as well as team: Sjoe...

Rain threat looms large over India-Australia fourth ODI
cricket

Rain threat looms large over India-Australia fourth ODI

Virat Kohli &amp; Co will go down as greatest ODI team ever, says Sunil Gavaskar
cricket

Virat Kohli & Co will go down as greatest ODI team ever...

Pakistan hasn&#039;t changed my game, I&#039;ve been hitting sixes since childhood, says Hardik Pandya
cricket

Pakistan hasn't changed my game, I've been hittin...

Jurgen Klopp makes weak case for Liverpool defence
Football

Jurgen Klopp makes weak case for Liverpool defence

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video