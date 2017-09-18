PV Sindhu to reclaim World No 2 spot after winning Korea Open Super Series title

New Delhi: It has been a moment of relish for PV Sindhu this week and it will be a moment to relish next week too as the Indian shuttler is all set to reclaim her career-high World No. 2 spot in the BWF rankings when its fresh copy releases on Thursday, September 21. Well, it all comes forth owing to her Korea Open Super Series title, she had clinched on Sunday.

It is not for the first time though that Sindhu will claim this spot. She had struggled her way atop to script history as she became the second Indian woman shuttler after Saina Nehwal to break into the top 5 of the singles ranking chart. Owing to her phenomenal run at the Rio Olympics and then bagging her maiden Super Series title with China Open victory and finally qualifying for the BWF World Super Series Final in Dubai by reaching the final at Hong Kong – Sindhu seemed up and rolling as she was crowned World No. 2 in April, this year.

But soon she slipped to the fifth spot following her Malaysia Open first-round exit. She struggled henceforth and fought her way upto the finals of the World Championships 2017 but eventually lost to Nozomi Okuhara. A week within, she found herself against the Japanese in the Korea Open finals and avenged her defeat with a 21-19, 21-16 win as Sindhu became the first Indian shuttler to win in Korea.

Ergo, as per calculations, Sindhu, who is currently at the fourth spot in the rankings chart is all set to reclaim her career-best World No. 2 rank. With 76,946 points now, the 22-year-old win amass 81106 points to climb past Korea's Sung Ji Hyun and Japan's Akane Yamaguchi to take the second spot. Chinese Taipei shuttler TAI Tzu Ying will continue her dominance atop with 94,409 points gathered from 14 tournaments.

The next assignment for Sindhu is the Japan Open where is could have yet another Okuhara encounter, but for a second-round battle.