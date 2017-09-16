PV Sindhu to take on Nozomi Okuhara in Korea Open Super Series final

New Delhi: PV Sindhu will want to make sure that she puts the record straight when she takes on Nozomi Okuhara in the final of the Korea Open Super Series tournament on Sunday.

The match will be held at the SK Handball Stadium in Seoul and will be a repeat of the recent BWF World Championships final in which the Japanese prevailed to take her head-to-head count against Sindhu to 4-3.

Sindhu defeated Bingjiao 21-10 17-21 21-16 in the semifinal match that lasted 66 minutes to set up the summit clash against the Japanese. Before the match, Sindhu's head-to-head record against Bingjiao was 3-5, but the Indian started brightly and took control of the game from the beginning against her Chinese opponent.

The Olympic medallist didn't break too much sweat in the opening game, clinching it 21-10. However, Bingjioa made a resounding comeback in the second game to win it 21-17 to level the tie and send jitters in the Indian camp.

Sindhu, however, held her nerves to win the third and deciding game 21-16 and set up what would be a repeat of the World Championships final. The Hyderabadi shuttler lost 19-21, 22-20, 20-22 to Okuhara in the World Championships summit showdown. (With ANI inputs)