Thailand Open

Nozomi Okuhara beats PV Sindhu to win Thailand Open

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu is taking on Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in the women’s singles final of the Thailand Open. Sindhu had defeated Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 23-12, 16-21, 21-9 in the semis to storm into the final.

Here are the highlights from the match:

Nozomi Okuhara beats PV Sindhu, 21-15, 21-18. 

# Sindhu hits the net to hand Okuhara the title. Okuhara takes the second set 21-18. 

# Sindhu attempts a smash but fails to hit the target. Okuhara on the verge of victory here. 19-18. 

# Both the players are level at 12-12

# Comeback!! Okuhara makes a remarkable comeback to lead Sindhu 7-6.  This match might go down to the wire. 

# Resilient Sindhu dominates early in the second set as she leads Okuhara 5-1.

# A set of long rallies but Okuhara maintained her lead to take the first set. PV Sindhu is under pressure now. 

#Nozomi Okuhara clinched the opening game 21-15 

 

