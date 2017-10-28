PV Sindhu vs Yamaguchi Akane, French Open semifinal: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time, Venue

New Delhi: Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu outclassed Chinese rising star Chen Yufei in straight games 21-14, 21-14 in a match that lasted for 42 minutes to book her maiden last-four appearance in French Open Super Series tournament.

Sindhu dominated the match throughout, except for a brief period in the second game, against her world No.10 Chinese rival. It also turned out to be a sweet revenge for the Indian star, who now enjoys a 3-2 head-to-head record against Chen. The Chinese girl won their Denmark Open first round match.

Today, she will take on tenacious Akane Yamaguchi for a place in the final. The world number five from Japan defeated India's Saina Nehwal earlier in the tournament, in the second round.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

Date: October 28 (Saturday)

Time: 7 pm IST (Likely)

Venue: Stade Pierre de Coubertin, Paris

TV Listing: Star Sports 1/HD

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Live score: BWF's official website.

Head to head: Sidhu leads 3-1