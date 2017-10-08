close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

RMV Gurusaidutt wins Bulgarian International

Gurusaidutt, who has been out of action since the US Open in July 2016 due to an injury, defeated Muhammed Ali Kurt 21- 17 21-16 in a 35-minute match to boost his confidence ahead of next month's Senior Nationals Championship.

PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, October 8, 2017 - 18:11

New Delhi: Playing an international tournament after almost a year, Commonwealth Games bronze medallist RMV Gurusaidutt on Sunday clinched the men's singles title at the Bulgarian International Future Series tournament.

Gurusaidutt, who has been out of action since the US Open in July 2016 due to an injury, defeated Muhammed Ali Kurt 21- 17 21-16 in a 35-minute match to boost his confidence ahead of next month's Senior Nationals Championship.

"I am feeling good, though it is a small tournament but coming back after a year was not so easy," Guru told PTI after winning the title.

"I wasn't getting entry anywhere. My rank was 900 above and this is the only place where I could get entry."

Talking about the tournament, Gurusaidutt said: "The level of the tournament was decent. I feel this was a good tournament for me to start my season. I was in the qualifying and had to play 3 rounds in qualifying.

"I was doing well in training and I felt I was in a good shape for this tournament. Semis and the finals were good matches."

It was an ankle injury and subsequent surgery which put Gurusaidutt out of action for longer than he expected as a ligament strain was detected during the surgery.

"I was totally out of badminton or any kind of training from August 2016 until April 2017. Before I underwent surgery, the doctor and physios tried a lot to avoid the surgery but then in the end surgery was the only option.

"I got back well in April-May before Thailand Open but just before leaving for Thailand, I had a jerk in my ankle, that was because of over loading. Again that took me about 5-6 weeks to get back. But this time it was very well planned by physios Chris Pedra, Kiran and Sumansh with the guidance of Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala."

Asked what tournament he is playing next, Guru said: "I'm playing nationals next. I thought I need two good weeks of training."

TAGS

RMV GurusaiduttCommonwealth GamesBulgarian International Future SeriesMuhammed Ali KurtIndia Badmintonsports news

From Zee News

Victor Axelsen, Tai Tzu Ying, PV Sindhu, Carolina Marin star attraction at PBL auction
BadmintonOther Sports

Victor Axelsen, Tai Tzu Ying, PV Sindhu, Carolina Marin sta...

FIFA U-17 World Cup: USA and Ghana face off, eye knock-out berth
2017 FIFA U-17 World CupFootball

FIFA U-17 World Cup: USA and Ghana face off, eye knock-out...

FIFA U-17 World Cup: George Weah&#039;s son Timothy surprised by India&#039;s performance
2017 FIFA U-17 World CupFootball

FIFA U-17 World Cup: George Weah's son Timothy surpris...

Video: Virat Kohli&#039;s &#039;reunion&#039; with MS Dhoni&#039;s daughter Ziva is the best thing you will see today
cricket

Video: Virat Kohli's 'reunion' with MS Dhoni...

Virender Sehwag retweets wife Aarti&#039;s &#039;love of life&#039; message on Karva Chauth
cricket

Virender Sehwag retweets wife Aarti's 'love of li...

Ajeetesh Sandhu wins first Asian Tour title at Yeangder TPC
Other Sports

Ajeetesh Sandhu wins first Asian Tour title at Yeangder TPC

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Another acid test awaits as India face Colombia
Football

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Another acid test awaits as India face...

Aaron Finch, Shikhar Dhawan confused over ICC&#039;s new playing condition rules
cricket

Aaron Finch, Shikhar Dhawan confused over ICC's new pl...

Sourav Ganguly sacrificed his career for MS Dhoni, claims Virender Sehwag
cricket

Sourav Ganguly sacrificed his career for MS Dhoni, claims V...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video