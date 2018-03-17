हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sachin Tendulkar leads birthday wishes for Saina Nehwal

Indian badminton ace Sain Nehwal turned 28 on Saturday and many personages took to Twitter to wish her. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 17, 2018, 18:42 PM IST
Comments |
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who had gifted Saina a BMW car following her bronze in the 2012 London Olympics, led the birthday wishes for the shuttler, along with former India captain Sourav Ganguly.  

 

 

Saina has not been in good nick of late. Very recently, she crashed out of the All England Open Badminton Championships after losing to world number one and defending champion Tai Tzu-ying in the first round. Fourth seed Nehwal was no match for the Chinese Taipei player and lost in straight sets 21-14 and 21-18. 

Irrespective of that, there appears to be no dwindling in enthusiasm among her 'celebrity' fans on her birthday.  Cricket stars Mithali Raj and Shikhar Dhawan also got in on the act. 

 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Bollywood star Suniel Shetty also wished Saina 'a very Happy Birthday'.

 

 

 

 

Saina, former world number one, has won over 23 international titles, which include ten Superseries titles. Prakash Padukone and Saina are the only badminton players ever from India to have achieved the number one ranking in badminton. 

Saina, who lives in Hyderabad, was also the first to win an Olympic badminton medal for India. She was later joined by PV Sindhu who won silver in the 2016 Rio Olympics.   

Trending