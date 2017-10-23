Sachin Tendulkar leads list of congratulations for Kidambi Srikanth's Denmark Open win

New Delhi: The sports fraternity has heaped praise on Kidambi Srikanth for winning his maiden Denmark Open Super Series Premier title on Sunday.

Extending his warm wishes to Srikanth for picking up his third Super Series title of the year, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulakr said, "Many Congratulations on winning the #DenmarkOpenSS title, @srikidambi Champion effort."

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag wrote, ". @srikidambi Wow ! 3rd Superseries title of the year.Congratulations Champion !"

"Congratulations @srikidambi for winning the #DenmarkSSP and your 3rd Superseries Premier title. Super proud of you!," former cricket VVS Laxman said.

Lauding the 24-year-old for clinching a great win in Denmark Open final, former cricketer Mohammad Kaif said, " Lost the cricket match but victory on hockey and third Super Series title of the year for Kidambi Srikanth. Great win in Denmark Open final

Indian batsman Murali Vijay also praised Srikanth for brilliantly outplaying his opponent in the summit showdown and added that the shuttler has made the country proud.

"Super Proud of you buddy @srikidambi. To outplay an opponent in a final is remarkable #DenmarkOpen2017 #DenmarkSSP," he wrote.

Yesterday, Srikanth had ended India's 37-year wait for a men's singles Denmark Open title by thrashing South Korea's Lee Hyun Il in straight games in the finals.

Srikanth continued his rich vein of form as he clinched a comfortable 21-10, 21-5 win over Hyun Il in the summit showdown that lasted just 25 minutes.

It is Srikanth's third Super Series title win of the year, after winning the Indonesia Open Super Series Premier and Australian Open Super Series earlier in the year.

Now, he has overall five Super Series titles to his name, including the China Open 2014 and the India Open 2015.

Prakash Padukone was the last Indian to win the Denmark Open in 1980.