badminton

Saina Nehwal crashes out of Badminton World Championships, loses to Carolina Marin in quarters

Marin's clinical performance helped her maintain a steady lead throughout the game.

Image courtesy: Twitter/@BAI_Media

NANJING, CHINA: Saina Nehwal suffered a straight-game loss to Spain's Carolina Marin in the quarter-final match of Badminton World Championships here on Friday. The Spaniard dominated the game from the start and crushed Nehwal 21-6, 21-11 in 31 minutes. 

The seventh-seed smashed Nehwal in mid-game with an easy 11-2 lead. Marin won the first game in mere 12 minutes.

Saina showed better fight in the early stages of the second game but Marin managed an 11-8 advantage at the break. The Spaniard stifled Saina with her stroke play and placement to surge ahead.

Marin gained 10 match points when Saina found the net and the Spaniard closed the match when the Indian went long again.

Nehwal on Thursday performed well by beating Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon but couldn't make it through the quarterfinals. 

"Her movement was very quick today. She was moving so fast and covering the court very quickly. The kind of shots that she played, it seemed like she was suddenly very fast. Also I had a late match yesterday so to face someone so quick was difficult. I didn't understand what to do, she never gave me a chance to play my game," Saina told reporters.

Marin said: "I'm doing well since the first day. I was in control today. I'm the fastest in the world, it is my strength and I have to keep doing it. I am happy to reach the semifinal. The favouite player (Tai Tzu Ying) to win the tournament lost today, so I'll try to give best tomorrow against China's He Bingjiao." 

Marin will be facing China's He Bingjiao in the semi-final match on Saturday.

(With PTI inputs) 

