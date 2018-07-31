हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Badminton World Championship

Saina Nehwal enters Badminton World Championships round 3

Indian star Saina Nehwal defeated Aliye Demirbag of Turkey in straight games to enter the third round of the women’s singles category at the Badminton World Championships in China on Tuesday.

Saina Nehwal enters Badminton World Championships round 3

Indian star Saina Nehwal defeated Aliye Demirbag of Turkey in straight games to enter the third round of the women’s singles category at the Badminton World Championships in China on Tuesday.

Saina fought off a brave effort from her Turkish opponent to cruise to a 21-17, 21-18 victory in just 39 minutes.

The Hyderabad-based Indian is expected to face a tougher challenge in the next round where she will meet an experienced opponent in fourth seed Ratchanok Intanon of Indonesia.

Ratchanok staged a strong comeback to win a tough encounter against the impressive Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark.

The nail-biting see-saw battle, which lasted an hour and 16 minutes, saw Ratchanok carve out a 16-21, 22-20, 21-10 victory.

Tags:
Badminton World ChampionshipSaina NehwalAliye Demirbagbadminton

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close