हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sameer Verma

Sameer Verma, B Sai Praneeth exit Australian Open badminton

Fourth seed Sameer Verma was shocked by Chinese qualifier Lu Guangzu, while second seed B Sai Praneeth was knocked out by Lee Cheuk Yiu as the Indian challenge ended at Australian Open badminton championship on Friday.

Sameer Verma, B Sai Praneeth exit Australian Open badminton
Sameer Verma lost 14-21 6-21 to Chinese qualifier Lu Guangzu.

Sydney: Fourth seed Sameer Verma was shocked by Chinese qualifier Lu Guangzu, while second seed B Sai Praneeth was knocked out by Lee Cheuk Yiu as the Indian challenge ended at Australian Open badminton championship on Friday.

Sameer lost 14-21 6-21 to his opponent, while Praneeth lost 21-23, 14-21 to his opponent from Hong Kong.

In the men's doubles, third seeds Manu Atri and Sumeet B Reddy advanced to the semifinals after winning the all-Indian quarterfinal against M R Arjun and Shlok Ramchandran 17-21 21-19 21-18.

They will now lock horns with top-seeded Indonesian pair of Berry Angriawan and Hardianto.

The Indian challenge has already ended in the women's singles with defeats of Vaishnavi Reddy Jakka and Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka.

Tags:
Sameer VermaB Sai PraneethbadmintonAustralian OpenSydney
Next
Story

B Sai Praneeth, Sameer Verma enter QFs of Australian Open

Must Watch