Sameer Verma, B Sai Praneeth exit Australian Open badminton

Sydney: Fourth seed Sameer Verma was shocked by Chinese qualifier Lu Guangzu, while second seed B Sai Praneeth was knocked out by Lee Cheuk Yiu as the Indian challenge ended at Australian Open badminton championship on Friday.

Sameer lost 14-21 6-21 to his opponent, while Praneeth lost 21-23, 14-21 to his opponent from Hong Kong.

In the men's doubles, third seeds Manu Atri and Sumeet B Reddy advanced to the semifinals after winning the all-Indian quarterfinal against M R Arjun and Shlok Ramchandran 17-21 21-19 21-18.

They will now lock horns with top-seeded Indonesian pair of Berry Angriawan and Hardianto.

The Indian challenge has already ended in the women's singles with defeats of Vaishnavi Reddy Jakka and Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka.