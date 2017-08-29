See pic: Carolina Marin's mom waited among fans for selfies with PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal

New Delhi: PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal made India proud with their performance at the World Badminton Championship in Glasgow, Scotland.

Sindhu won the silver medal, while Saina secured bronze.

When the two sports persons stepped out after the medal ceremony, they found themselves surrounded by a bevy of fans seeking selfies and autographs.

However, the most exciting part was that among the fans stood Rio Olympics champion Carolina Marin's mother.

Among the Indian fans waiting for @Pvsindhu1 and @NSaina was Carolina Marin's mother as well. What a lady pic.twitter.com/ZJPc2xXgzS — Abhijeet Kulkarni (@abk6580) August 27, 2017

Marin had defeated Sindhu at the Rio Olympics. She lost to champion Nozomi Okuhara in the quarter finals of World Badminton Championship, and currently stands in the second position in the world rankings.

It was quite adorable, that Marin's mother wanted to congratulate our sportstars and take pictures with them.

She even got a picture clicked with Sindhu’s mother. Sindhu had played against Marin in the finals of Rio Olympics 2016.