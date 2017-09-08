close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

See pic: Saina Nehwal gives Shraddha Kapoor badminton tips for biopic

Shraddha Kapoor is enacting Saina in the upcoming film for which the actress is spending a lot of time with the 2010 London Olympics bronze medallist to get tips on the sport, her life among other things.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 - 15:43
See pic: Saina Nehwal gives Shraddha Kapoor badminton tips for biopic
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Biopics on sportspersons has become a latest trend in Bollywood. After the success of films like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Mary Kom, MS Dhoni and Sachin: A Billion Dreams, moviegoers are awaiting a biopic on badminton ace Saina Nehwal.

Shraddha Kapoor is enacting Saina in the upcoming film for which the actress is spending a lot of time with the 2010 London Olympics bronze medallist to get tips on the sport, her life among other things.

Saina on Friday tweeted a photograph which had herself, chief national coach Pullela Gopichand and Shraddha Kapoor posing for a click after a practice session in Hyderabad.

"Today’s badminton practice session ... Gopi sir , @ShraddhaKapoor and me #Biopic,"

Saina recently reunited with Gopichand and shifted back to train at the latter’s academy in Hyderabad.

The two-time World Championships medallist had shifted to Bangalore in 2014 to train with U Vimal Kumar after falling out with Gopichand.

However, Saina buried the hatchet with the former All-England champion during the World Championships in Glasgow and announced on Monday that she would be returning to practice with Gopichand.

TAGS

Saina NehwalShraddha KapoorBadminton NewsSaina Nehwal biopic

From Zee News

Kings XI Punjab&#039;s Preity Zinta to own Stellenbosch T20 Global League team
cricket

Kings XI Punjab's Preity Zinta to own Stellenbosch T20...

Shah Rukh Khan is &#039;too happy&#039; as Trinbago Knight Riders reach CPL 2017 final
cricket

Shah Rukh Khan is 'too happy' as Trinbago Knight...

Sunny Leone turns co-owner of Premier Futsal franchise Kerala Cobras
Other Sports

Sunny Leone turns co-owner of Premier Futsal franchise Kera...

Waltherus Marijne appointed Indian senior men&#039;s hockey team chief coach
Other Sports

Waltherus Marijne appointed Indian senior men's hockey...

Sonam Malik wins gold at World Cadet Wrestling Championship, Neelam bags bronze
Other Sports

Sonam Malik wins gold at World Cadet Wrestling Championship...

See pic: Sachin Tendulkar gets nostalgic, reveals something he could never do
cricket

See pic: Sachin Tendulkar gets nostalgic, reveals something...

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has no worries over squad&#039;s resilience
Football

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has no worries over squad...

I am working hard for comeback, I am not the &#039;thanda&#039; type: Suresh Raina
cricket

I am working hard for comeback, I am not the 'thanda...

I would give 15 years of my career to play in U-17 World Cup: Sunil Chhetri
Football

I would give 15 years of my career to play in U-17 World Cu...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video