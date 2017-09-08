See pic: Saina Nehwal gives Shraddha Kapoor badminton tips for biopic

New Delhi: Biopics on sportspersons has become a latest trend in Bollywood. After the success of films like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Mary Kom, MS Dhoni and Sachin: A Billion Dreams, moviegoers are awaiting a biopic on badminton ace Saina Nehwal.

Shraddha Kapoor is enacting Saina in the upcoming film for which the actress is spending a lot of time with the 2010 London Olympics bronze medallist to get tips on the sport, her life among other things.

Saina on Friday tweeted a photograph which had herself, chief national coach Pullela Gopichand and Shraddha Kapoor posing for a click after a practice session in Hyderabad.

"Today’s badminton practice session ... Gopi sir , @ShraddhaKapoor and me #Biopic,"

Saina recently reunited with Gopichand and shifted back to train at the latter’s academy in Hyderabad.

The two-time World Championships medallist had shifted to Bangalore in 2014 to train with U Vimal Kumar after falling out with Gopichand.

However, Saina buried the hatchet with the former All-England champion during the World Championships in Glasgow and announced on Monday that she would be returning to practice with Gopichand.