Shuttler HS Prannoy stuns Lee Chong Wei to enter Denmark Open quarterfinals

The Indian stunned Malaysian veteran and three-time Olympic runner-up with a 21-17, 11-21, 21-19.

IANS| Last Updated: Oct 20, 2017, 08:50 AM IST
File photo of Indian badminton player HS Prannoy (PTI)

Odense, Denmark: Indian shuttler HS Prannoy stormed into the men`s singles quarterfinals of the Denmark Open World Superseries Premier here on Thursday.

The Indian stunned Malaysian veteran and three-time Olympic runner-up Lee Chong Wei with a 21-17, 11-21, 21-19 triumph in an hour and three minutes.
 

Tags:
HS PrannoybadmintonLee Chong WeiDenmark OpenIndia
