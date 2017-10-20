Shuttler HS Prannoy stuns Lee Chong Wei to enter Denmark Open quarterfinals
The Indian stunned Malaysian veteran and three-time Olympic runner-up with a 21-17, 11-21, 21-19.
| Last Updated: Oct 20, 2017, 08:50 AM IST
File photo of Indian badminton player HS Prannoy (PTI)
Odense, Denmark: Indian shuttler HS Prannoy stormed into the men`s singles quarterfinals of the Denmark Open World Superseries Premier here on Thursday.
The Indian stunned Malaysian veteran and three-time Olympic runner-up Lee Chong Wei with a 21-17, 11-21, 21-19 triumph in an hour and three minutes.