China Open

Shuttler P.V. Sindhu advances to pre-quarterfinals of Fuzhou China Open

The Third seed and World No. 3 Sindhu defeated her Russian opponent in straight games 21-13, 21-19 in less than 30 minutes of play.

Image Credits: Reuters

Star Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu defeated Evgeniya Kosetskaya of Russia to advance to the next round of the Fuzhou China Open on Tuesday.

The Third seed and World No. 3 Sindhu defeated her Russian opponent in straight games 21-13, 21-19 in less than 30 minutes of play.

In the first game, Sindhu dominated most parts of the game with quality shots and smashes.

In the second game, her Russian opponent bounced back and tried to match the pace of the Indian shuttler but failed in doing so.

The second game saw Sindhu wrap up the clash 21-19 to advance.

Rio Olympic silver medallist Sindhu will now take on Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in the next round.

It was a bad day for the women`s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy as the duo bowed out of the meet.

The Japanese pair of Shiho Tanka and Koharu Yonemoto defeated the Indian pair 21-19, 15-21, 21-17 in a marathon match lasting an hour and nine minutes.

In men`s doubles category, it was end of roads for Manu Attri and B. Sumeeth Reddy as the Indian duo lost to Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup of Denmark.

The Denmark duo defeated India`s Attri and Reddy 21-16, 27-25 in a match which lasted for 46 minutes.

The Indian pair seemed good but lacked finishing towards the end which cost them the match.

