Singapore Open: B Sai Praneeth beats compatriot Kidambi Srikanth 17-21, 21-17, 21-12 to win maiden Superseries title

Essel Group 90 years
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 14:39
New Delhi: India's B Sai Praneeth stunned compatriot Kidambi Srikanth 17-21, 21-17, 21-12 to clinch men's singles final at the Singapore Open Super Series badminton tournament.

Praneeth, who had reached the finals at Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold in January only to suffer an injury in his shoulders, made a spectacular comeback in the match to stun his opponent.

Kidambi, who was the favourite to win the match, made a strong start as he sealed the first game 21-17 in 19 minutes.

While it looked like a lop-sided affair, Praneeth fought back hard in the second game and turned the course of the match with a 21-17 win, which came exactly in 19 minutes.

The momentum had shifted in his favour and Srikanth looked short of ideas, even in the third game which Praneeth comprehensively won 21-12.

After trailing 1-6 in the second game, Praneeth bounced back to level score at 10-10. Praneeth continued to dominate the second game and was leading at 19-15 at one stage. Srikanth won the next two points but a service error from him gave Pareenth three game point opportunities. He sealed the second game with a powerful smash as Srikanth's return landed wide.

Praneeth then started the decided on a positive note as well and went into break at 11-5. At 20-12, he produced a smash and Srikanth's return went wide, which gave him the title.

With this win, Praneeth has now extended his head-to-head record against Srikanth to 5-1

After a good start, it was a disappointing loss for Srikanth, who had clinched the 2014 China Super Series Premier and 2015 India Super Series and also reached the quarterfinals of Rio Olympics.

