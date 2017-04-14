close
Singapore open: Kidambi Srikanth defeats Indonesia's Ihsan Maulana Mustofa, reaches quarter-finals

With the win, Srikanth has now set up a clash against fifth-seed Shi Yuqi of China for a place in the last four.

ANI| Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 14:02
Singapore open: Kidambi Srikanth defeats Indonesia&#039;s Ihsan Maulana Mustofa, reaches quarter-finals

Singapore: Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth showcased a spirited performance as he survived an early scare from Ihsan Maulana Mustofa of Indonesia to book his place in the quarter-finals of the Singapore Open Superseries tournament here last evening.After going down in the first game, the 24-year-old rebounded strongly to post a 18-21, 21-19, 22-20 triumph over Maulana Mustofa in a exhilarating second-round clash of the men`s singles event that lasted one hour and 21 minutes.With the win, Srikanth has now set up a clash against fifth-seed Shi Yuqi of China for a place in the last four.In the women doubles` event, the Indian pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy crashed out of the tournament after going down 11-21, 21-19, 12-21 at the hands of Japanese duo of Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi.

Kidambi Srikanth Ihsan Maulana Mustofa Singapore Open

