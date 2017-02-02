Sports Minister Vijay Goel hails new BWF Junior World No 1 Lakshya Sen

New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Thursday hailed Lakshya Sen as a "wonder boy" after the 15-year-old became the new World No. 1 in BWF World junior ranking.

"India's Lakshya Sen becomes Junior World No.1 #badminton player! Congratulations to this wonder boy and best wishes for a bright future," he tweeted.

The young shuttler from Uttarakhand had won the bronze medal at Junior Asian Championships and clinched the All India Senior Ranking Tournament at Arunachal Pradesh last year.

In the latest ranking released today, he jumped one place to reach the numero uno status.

Sen hails from Almora district in Uttarakhand. He has been training under the 1980 All England champion Prakash Padukone at his Badminton Academy in Bangalore since he was 10.