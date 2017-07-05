Sports minister Vijay Goel hails PV Sindhu as youth icon, wishes ace shuttler happy birthday

New Delhi: Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Wednesday wished PV Sindhu on the occasion of her birthday. The Rio Olympics silver medallist turns 22 today, July 5. Goel took to Twitter and hailed the ace shuttler as "a youth icon for millions".

Very happy birthday to the first #Indian #woman to win an #Olympic silver medal & a youth icon for millions @Pvsindhu1 ! Best wishes always. pic.twitter.com/tUMfRHKIJ6 — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) July 5, 2017

Mithali Raj, Indian women’s cricket captain, also wished Sindhu.

Happy Birthday #BadmintonQueen @Pvsindhu1 !!

Have a great year ahead!! — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) July 5, 2017

Sindhu is currently preparing for the BWF World Championships, which is scheduled to be held from August 21–27 in Glasgow, Scotland. Together with Olympic Games, World Championships offers the most ranking points. She has previously won bronze medals at the Championship in 2013 and 2014.

Talking about the upcoming tournament, the world no. five had said that, "It is a big event. I am looking forward to it and working hard for the tournament. It is not going to be easy, I have to be at my best."

Last year, Sindhu became the first Indian woman to win a silver medal at the Olympics. She has since assumed the role of a flag-bearer, along with Saina Nehwal, of Indian women's badminton.

She is also a winner of a Super Series Premier (China Open, 2016) and a Super Series (India Open, 2017) titles.