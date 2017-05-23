close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV

Indian Premier League 2017

» »

Sudirman Cup: India stun former champions Indonesia 4-1 to stay afloat for knockout berth

After suffering an embarrassing 1-4 defeat against Denmark in the opening match yesterday, India desperately needed to win this contest against fifth seeds Indonesia.

PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 19:27
Sudirman Cup: India stun former champions Indonesia 4-1 to stay afloat for knockout berth
PTI

Gold Coast (Australia): India dished out a dominating show to notch up a stunning 4-1 win over former champions Indonesia to keep themselves afloat for a knockout berth in the Sudirman Cup mixed team badminton championship here today.

After suffering an embarrassing 1-4 defeat against Denmark in the opening match yesterday, India desperately needed to win this contest against fifth seeds Indonesia.

India rode on stupendous performances by K Srikanth, P V Sindhu and the the experienced Ashwini Ponnappa, who won both the mixed doubles and women's doubles match, alongwith Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and N Sikki Reddy respectively to outwit Indonesia for the first time in team events.

Both Denmark and India now have won one match each and the knockout berths would be decided only after tomorrow's clash between Indonesia and Denmark.

If Indonesia defeat Denmark, it will come down to the number of matches, games and points as only two can qualify for the knockout stage from Group 1 D.

India, ranked ninth, have managed to reach the knockout stage of the tournament only once during the 2011 edition, while in the last two editions they couldn't even cross the group stage.

Starting the proceedings, the new pair of Satwiksairaj and Ashwini produced another gritty performance to eke out a 22-20 17-21 21-19 over Tontowi Ahmad and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja in a mixed doubles match that lasted an hour and six minutes.

Former World No. 3 Srikanth, who had reached the finals at Singapore Open recently, saw off Jonatan Christie 21-15 21 -16 to make it 2-0 in India's favour.

Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty then suffered a 9-21 17-21 loss against World No. 1 Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo as Indonesia gained a point.

However, Olympic silver-medallist P V Sindhu then defeated Fitriani Fitriani 21-9 21-19 in a 42-minute women's singles match to guide India to an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match rubber.

In the fifth match, the Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold runners-up pair of Ashwini and N Sikki Reddy then prevailed 21-12 21-19 over World No 15 Della Destiara Haris and Rosyita Eka Putri Sar to complete a 4-1 drubbing.  

TAGS

Sudirman CupIndianIndonesiaPV SindhuAswini PonappaKidambi Srikanthsports newsBadminton News

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: A chance for Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav to shine on world stage
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: A chance for Jasprit Bumrah, Har...

Petra Kvitova ready for Wimbledon, but undecided on French Open
Tennis

Petra Kvitova ready for Wimbledon, but undecided on French...

IPL 2017: David Warner to lead Ricky Ponting&#039;s Team of the Season; Gautam Gambhir, Robin Uthappa also in
IPLcricket

IPL 2017: David Warner to lead Ricky Ponting's Team of...

2003 World Cup final could have been different if T20 was around then, believes Sachin Tendulkar
cricket

2003 World Cup final could have been different if T20 was a...

Robin Uthappa likely to play for Kerala this Ranji Trophy season
cricket

Robin Uthappa likely to play for Kerala this Ranji Trophy s...

Want to become the first woman wrestler to win Olympic medal twice: Sakshi Malik
Other Sports

Want to become the first woman wrestler to win Olympic meda...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video