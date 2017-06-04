Thailand Open: PM Narendra Modi congratulates B Sai Praneeth for maiden Grand Prix Gold triumph
Praneeth, seeded third in the tournament, came from behind to beat fourth-seeded Indonesian Jonatan Christie 17-21 21-18 21-19 over in an hour and 11 minutes.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth for winning the Thailand Open title in Bangkok.
"Congratulations to B Sai Praneeth for wining the Thailand Open badminton tournament. India is elated on the accomplishment: PM @narendramodi," tweeted the official handle of the Prime Minister.
Congratulations to B Sai Praneeth for wining the Thailand Open badminton tournament. India is elated on the accomplishment: PM @narendramodi
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 4, 2017
Praneeth, seeded third in the tournament, came from behind to beat fourth-seeded Indonesian Jonatan Christie 17-21 21-18 21-19 over in an hour and 11 minutes.
This was Praneeth's maiden Grand Prix Gold and but a consecutive win, following the Singapore Open victory. In January, the 24-year-old also reached the finals of Syed Modi International at Hyderabad, where he lost to Sameer Verma in an all-Indian final.