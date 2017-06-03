Thailand Open: Saina Nehwal bows out, B Sai Praneeth advances to final

Bangkok: India's B Sai Praneeth sailed into the final with a straight-game win but Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal's campaign ended in the semifinal of the USD 120000 Thailand Grand Prix Gold badminton tournament here on Saturday.

The third-seeded Praneeth comfortably beat Pannawit Thongnuam of Thailand 21-11 21-15 in their men's singles semifinal that lasted 36 minutes.

London Olympic bronze medallist Saina, however, had to bite the dust as she lost in straight games to Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan 19-21 18-21 in 53 minutes.

The world number 11 Saina, who made the women's singles semi-final, was seeded second in the tournament, while her opponent entered the tournament as fourth seed.

Singapore Open champion Praneeth, ranked 24 in the world, will take on fourth-seeded 19-year-old Indonesian Jonatan Christie, who defeated Joo Ven Soong of Malaysia 21-9 21-18 in his 34-minute semifinal clash.

In today's match, Praneeth started strongly and went into the first break with a four-point lead, paving the way for an easy win in the first game.

The Thai tried to stage a fightback in the second game but Praneeth was equal to the task, quickly reducing a three- point deficit.

Thongnuam made Praneeth work hard for his points, but the Indian had the last laugh.