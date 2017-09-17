Twitter erupts as PV Sindhu defeats Nozomi Okuhara to win Korea Open Super Series title

New Delhi: PV Sindhu created history as she became first Indian shuttler to win Korea Super Series title in Seoul on Sunday.

Playing her first final in South Korea, Sindhu edged past world champion Nozomi Okuhara in a game that lasted for one hour 23 minutes.

In a rematch of the World Championships final which was won by Okuhara, Sindhu avenged her loss from Glasgow and won the final 22-20 11-21 21-18 and claimed her third Super Series title.

Sindhu and Okuhara set up a summit clash for the second time in over three weeks since they had fought one of the greatest women’s singles matches in the World Championships final in Glasgow.

The Indian shuttler hampered Okuhara’s bid to win her third straight title after winning the Australian Open and the World Championships.

Sindhu, who had defeated the Japanese shuttler in the Rio 2016 Olympics, has now leveled her head-to-head record, making it 4-4.

This is how Twitter reacted:

T 2550 - YEEEEEAAAHHHHHH !! SHE HAS DONE IT !! PV SINDHU WINS THE SUPER SERIES, IN KOREA .. 1ST INDIAN TO DO SO .. SWEET REVENGE !! pic.twitter.com/032W8vxdJX — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 17, 2017

Superbly played @Pvsindhu1, revenge is sweet! Never-say-die Okuhara admirable too. Gr8 rivalry building up in women's badminton — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 17, 2017

And that's how u avenge the world championship final result. Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 #KoreanSS #Champion — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 17, 2017

the last five games across three matches between these two have been 22-20, 19-21, 22-20 20-22 & 22-20. madness. #KoreaSS — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) September 17, 2017

At 22 Pusarla Venkata Sindhu is a legend. What a player ! Congratulations on this stunning finals win.Most breathtaking badminton @Pvsindhu1 pic.twitter.com/qIrwaMbk37 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 17, 2017

#SuperSindhu!! Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 on winning the #KoreaOpen, that too in some style — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) September 17, 2017

The first Indian to win the Korean Open. What a champion is @Pvsindhu1 and what a rivalry this #sindhuvsokuhara is turning out to be. pic.twitter.com/o541uEDyPt — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 17, 2017

What a brilliant game by @PVSindhu1! Congrats on winning #KoreaSS! India is proud of you! May the victories never stop coming! — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) September 17, 2017

The 2016 Rio Olympic silver medallist had clinched China Super Series in 2016 and has won India Super Series and Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold this season. She had won the India Open title by defeating Spain’s Carolina Marin.