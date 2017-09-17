close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 - 13:43
Twitter erupts as PV Sindhu defeats Nozomi Okuhara to win Korea Open Super Series title
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: PV Sindhu created history as she became first Indian shuttler to win Korea Super Series title in Seoul on Sunday. 

Playing her first final in South Korea, Sindhu edged past world champion Nozomi Okuhara in a game that lasted for one hour 23 minutes. 

In a rematch of the World Championships final which was won by Okuhara, Sindhu avenged her loss from Glasgow and won the final 22-20 11-21 21-18 and claimed her third Super Series title.

Sindhu and Okuhara set up a summit clash for the second time in over three weeks since they had fought one of the greatest women’s singles matches in the World Championships final in Glasgow. 

The Indian shuttler hampered Okuhara’s bid to win her third straight title after winning the Australian Open and the World Championships. 

Sindhu, who had defeated the Japanese shuttler in the Rio 2016 Olympics, has now leveled her head-to-head record, making it 4-4.

This is how Twitter reacted:

The 2016 Rio Olympic silver medallist had clinched China Super Series in 2016 and has won India Super Series and Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold this season. She had won the India Open title by defeating Spain’s Carolina Marin.

PV Sindhu Korea Open Super Series Nozomi Okuhara Badminton News India badminton news

