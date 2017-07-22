close
US Open Grand Prix: Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy sail into semi-final round

PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, July 22, 2017 - 16:09
US Open Grand Prix: Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy sail into semi-final round
IANS

Anaheim (California): Indian shuttlers Parupalli Kashyap, H.S. Prannoy and the men`s doubles pair of Manu Attri and B. Sumeeth Reddy entered to the semi-finals of the here.

Kashyap on Friday ended the hopes of his compatriot Sameer Verma with a 21-13, 21-16 victory in 40 minutes.

Kashyap will meet South Korea`s Kwang Hee Heo in the semi-final. Kwang defeated Japan`s Koki Watanabe 21-16, 16-21, 21-9.`

It will be world No.59 Kashyap`s first encounter against Kwang.

Second seed Prannoy got the better of Japanese eighth seed Kanta Tsuneyama in a 10-21, 21-15, 21-18 triumph in an hour.

In the next round, world No.23 Prannoy`s opponent will be Vietnamese 15th seed Tien Minh Nguyen, who brushed aside South Korean 10th seed Jeon Hyeok Jin 21-15, 21-15.

Prannoy and World No.66 Nguyen have faced once -- in 2012 Asia Championships where the Vietnamese had won.

The third seeded men`s doubles pair of Manu-Sumeeth moved past Japanese seventh seeds Hiroki Okamura and Masayuki Onodera 21-18, 22-20 in 43 minutes.

Manu-Sumeeth will face a big task in the semi-final as they will be up againt Chinese Taipei`s top-seeded combine of Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han.

Lu-Yang crushed Vietnamese pair of Tuan Duc Do and Hong Nam Pham 21-13, 21-18 in 31 minutes.

