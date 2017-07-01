close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Vijay Goel felicitates Kidambi Srikanth, Pullela Gopichand

The Sport Minister met Srikanth, who won back-to-back titles at Indonesia and Australia, and Gopichand at his residence here.

PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, July 1, 2017 - 14:53
Vijay Goel felicitates Kidambi Srikanth, Pullela Gopichand
PTI

New Delhi: Sport Minister Vijay Goel today felicitated ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth and chief national coach Pullela Gopichand for the recent run of success of Indian badminton players.

The Sport Minister met Srikanth, who won back-to-back titles at Indonesia and Australia, and Gopichand at his residence here.

"Srikanth has recently won two big events. I feel the credit for the victory goes to Gopichand. I have been to his academy and I saw many like Srikanth training there," Goel told reporters.

"During childhood when Srikanth started playing, his parents went to Gopi and asked to take him to his academy and he worked hard. His success is a reflection of his hard work and that of his coach.

"He has won six major events and I am sure it will inspire the youth. I am visiting all the academies. Indian badminton is making progress like cricket."

Srikanth and Gopichand acknowledged the contributions of the Sport Ministry and Sports Authority of India.

"I thank the government of India, Sports Ministry and SAI for all the help. Sir, thanks for your encouragement. I always get your tweets ahead of everybody else during the tournaments," Srikanth said.

Gopichand added: "I know we are being credited for the success but I want to thank the government, the Prime Minister and the entire administration for their proactive role. We sometimes blame the govt for the failure and I think it is time to acknowledge for its role."

TAGS

Vijay GoelKidambi SrikanthPullela GopichandBadminton Newssports news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

PM Narendra Modi&#039;s passion for sports admirable, he is FIFA U17 World Cup&#039;s biggest supporter: Bhaichung Bhutia
Football

PM Narendra Modi's passion for sports admirable, he is...

WI vs IND, 3rd ODI: MS Dhoni bags 21st Man of the Match award, ends two-year long drought
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

WI vs IND, 3rd ODI: MS Dhoni bags 21st Man of the Match awa...

Ramanathan Ramkumar should build on win against Dominic Thiem, says Ramesh Krishnan
Tennis

Ramanathan Ramkumar should build on win against Dominic Thi...

WATCH: MS Dhoni advances down to Devendra Bishoo, returns back before keeper collects ball
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

WATCH: MS Dhoni advances down to Devendra Bishoo, returns b...

WI vs IND, 4th ODI Preview: Confident Men in Blue aim to complete series victory over below-par Windies
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

WI vs IND, 4th ODI Preview: Confident Men in Blue aim to co...

Back-in-form Ajinkya Rahane says he never doubted his limited overs game
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

Back-in-form Ajinkya Rahane says he never doubted his limit...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video