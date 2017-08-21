Want to change the colour of my medal at World Badminton Championships, says PV Sindhu

New Delhi: Ace Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu will headline India's 21-member contingent as they play for the elusive gold medal at the World Badminton Championships in Glasgow, Scotland.

Sindhu said that she is determined to change the colour of her previous two bronze medals.

"I think it has been two months since Australia Open, so I got enough time to practice. Form wise, I am perfectly all right, so I hope I give my best and do well," Rio 2016 Olympics silver medallist Sindhu told reporters in Glasgow.

"I am definitely looking for a medal here and hopefully, better one than bronze this time, I also want to change the colour, so will fight for that," added the 22-year-old.

Much before her medal at Rio 2016 Olympics and triumphs at China Open and 2017 India Open, Sindhu grabbed the limelight for her bronze medals at 2013 and 2014 editions of the World Championships.

Sindhu lost to Carolina Marin in the Rio final but had her revenge when the Indian beat the Spaniard in the Indian Open final earlier this year.

"It was important for me to win the India Open. It was good to win in front of the home crowd – there were a lot of people in India who couldn’t make it to Rio and were excited to be there," said Sindhu.