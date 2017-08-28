close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: PV Sindhu – Nozomi Okuhara's incredible 73-stroke rally in World Badminton Championships 2017 final

In the second set, while leading 21-20, it was Sindhu serving for the game point and her bid to take the match into third set.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 - 12:17
WATCH: PV Sindhu – Nozomi Okuhara&#039;s incredible 73-stroke rally in World Badminton Championships 2017 final
PTI

New Delhi: Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu lost to Japanese seventh seed Nozomi Okuhara in the Women's Singles final of the World Badminton Championships, in arguably one of the most fiercly competitive encounter in the history of the sport.

In the second set, while leading 21-20, it was Sindhu serving for the game point and her bid to take the match into third set.

The crowd present in the arena witnessed an incredible 73-stroke rally, with both players unwilling to give away the point.

Here's the video of the epic rally:

Here's a look at it from another angle:

It was the longest match of the tournament, which tested the physical and mental strength of both the players, Sindhu lost 19-21 22-20 20-22 after battling hard for one hour and 49 minutes.

Their bodies were falling apart as the match progressed but both Sindhu and Okuhara used every ounce of energy left in them to make it an epic contest.

After closing the second game by winning an incredible 73-shot rally, Sindhu saved one championship point in the decider but it was the Rio Olympic bronze medallist who had the last laugh.

For India, it still is a historic edition since for the first time country's shuttler are returning with two medals. Saina Nehwal won a bronze yesterday after losing her semifinal.

It was also Sindhu's third medal at the World Championships, with a bronze apiece from the 2013 and 2014 editions in her bag.

TAGS

PV SindhuNozomi OkuharaSindhu vs OkuharaSindhu Okuhara rallyWorld Badminton ChampionshipsBadminton News

From Zee News

WATCH: Rohit Sharma scores his 12th ODI ton, wife Ritika Sajdeh ecstatic
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Rohit Sharma scores his 12th ODI ton, wife Ritika Sa...

cricket

South Africa's T20 Global League announces final team...

MS Dhoni&#039;s 40 unbeaten innings in successful ODI run chases puts him above Jonty Rhodes, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Ricky Ponting
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

MS Dhoni's 40 unbeaten innings in successful ODI run c...

Pray for MS Dhoni&#039;s fitness till 2019 ICC World Cup, says Virender Sehwag
cricket

Pray for MS Dhoni's fitness till 2019 ICC World Cup, s...

Marco Asensio magic rescues Real Madrid against Valencia
Football

Marco Asensio magic rescues Real Madrid against Valencia

BAI announces 10 lakh cash reward for PV Sindhu, 5 lakh for Saina Nehwal
Badminton

BAI announces 10 lakh cash reward for PV Sindhu, 5 lakh for...

Small targets are always tricky to chase, says Virat Kohli
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Small targets are always tricky to chase, says Virat Kohli

&#039;Mera petrol khatam ho gaya dekhte dekhte,&#039; Saina Nehwal reacts on PV Sindhu&#039;s epic final at World Badminton Championships
Badminton

'Mera petrol khatam ho gaya dekhte dekhte,' Saina...

Twitter bursts with memes as MS Dhoni decides to take quick nap during 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Twitter bursts with memes as MS Dhoni decides to take quick...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video