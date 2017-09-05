Watch: PV Sindhu plays badminton with actor Sonu Sood, producer of her biopic

New Delhi: Is the PV Sindhu biopic confirmed? That is the big question in the minds of many a fans of the badminton star. Well although the official announcement on her biopic, to be produced by actor Sonu Sood, is officially yet not announced, there is little doubt that it is on the cards.

And the star shuttler recently caught up with the Bollywood actor with whom she played badminton. Watch the video of the two playing together below.

Recently in an interview to IANS, Sindhu talked about the importance of the Olympics in her life where she said, "It was my first time at the Olympics and I really had no idea what the atmosphere would be like. I didn't really know how it was going to be and what it will be, but my coach has always believed in me and told me that 'You can do that'.”

When your opponent is WORLD's BEST..there is no fear of losing ! Thank u so much @Pvsindhu1 for making us proud #indiaspride #champion pic.twitter.com/EnFa1Nh6mh — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 5, 2017

Hahaha you really played wel ....it was so much fun playing with you...you showed some skills there https://t.co/8SdT11TgPg — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) September 5, 2017

She further added, "The kind of hard work he put in and the sacrifices he made pushed me to work harder. That made me think 'I can do anything' and that is one of life lessons that I learnt."

Apart from Sindhu’s, another badminton star’s biopic, that of Saina Nehwal, is also reportedly being planned in Bollywood.