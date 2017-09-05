close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Watch: PV Sindhu plays badminton with actor Sonu Sood, producer of her biopic

Although the official announcement on her biopic, to be produced by actor Sonu Sood, is officially yet not announced, there is little doubt that it is on the cards.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 16:14
Watch: PV Sindhu plays badminton with actor Sonu Sood, producer of her biopic

New Delhi: Is the PV Sindhu biopic confirmed? That is the big question in the minds of many a fans of the badminton star. Well although the official announcement on her biopic, to be produced by actor Sonu Sood, is officially yet not announced, there is little doubt that it is on the cards.

And the star shuttler recently caught up with the Bollywood actor with whom she played badminton. Watch the video of the two playing together below.

Recently in an interview to IANS, Sindhu talked about the importance of the Olympics in her life where she said, "It was my first time at the Olympics and I really had no idea what the atmosphere would be like. I didn't really know how it was going to be and what it will be, but my coach has always believed in me and told me that 'You can do that'.”

She further added, "The kind of hard work he put in and the sacrifices he made pushed me to work harder. That made me think 'I can do anything' and that is one of life lessons that I learnt."

Apart from Sindhu’s, another badminton star’s biopic, that of Saina Nehwal, is also reportedly being planned in Bollywood.

TAGS

PV SindhuSonu SoodBiopic

From Zee News

Lionel Messi contract &#039;agreed and signed&#039;, says Barcelona chief
Football

Lionel Messi contract 'agreed and signed', says B...

US Open 2017: Rohan Bopanna-Gabriela Dabrowski knocked out in mixed doubles quarters
Tennis

US Open 2017: Rohan Bopanna-Gabriela Dabrowski knocked out...

India to tour England in July 2018; will play 5 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is
cricket

India to tour England in July 2018; will play 5 Tests, 3 OD...

Saina Nehwal eyes Superseries Final qualification after reuniting with Pullela Gopichand
Badminton

Saina Nehwal eyes Superseries Final qualification after reu...

Hope my biopic is out soon, says badminton ace PV Sindhu
Badminton

Hope my biopic is out soon, says badminton ace PV Sindhu

US Open 2017: Old guns Roger Federer, Venus Williams favourites as we look ahead to quarterfinals
Tennis

US Open 2017: Old guns Roger Federer, Venus Williams favour...

Gautam Gambhir to fund education of martyred Kashmiri cop&#039;s daughter
cricket

Gautam Gambhir to fund education of martyred Kashmiri cop...

Live: India vs Macau, AFC Asian Cup football qualifier
Football

Live: India vs Macau, AFC Asian Cup football qualifier

Twitter brutally trolls Shabbir Rahman for his &#039;I can be like Virat Kohli&#039; comment
cricket

Twitter brutally trolls Shabbir Rahman for his 'I can...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video