close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

World Badminton Championships: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal get byes in first round

India's top male shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, who clinched two successive titles at Indonesia and Australia and reached the finals at Singapore Open, will open his campaign against Russia's Sergey Sirant.

PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - 18:16
World Badminton Championships: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal get byes in first round
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu and former World No. 1 Saina Nehwal received first- round byes at the World Championship starting in Glasgow, Scotland from August 21.

Two-time bronze medallist P V Sindhu will open her campaign against either Korea's Kim Hyo Min or Egypt's Hadia Hosny in the second round and is likely to meet China's Sun Yu for a place at the quarterfinals.

The 2015 World Championship silver medallist Saina will take on the winner of the match between Switzerland's Sabrina Jaquet and Ukraine's Natalya Voytsekh and is expected to clash with Korean second seed Sung Ji Hyun for a place in the pre- quarterfinals.

India's top male shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, who clinched two successive titles at Indonesia and Australia and reached the finals at Singapore Open, will open his campaign against Russia's Sergey Sirant.

Among other Indians in men's singles, 15th seed B Sai Praneeth, who won his maiden Super Series title beating Srikanth at Singapore, will face Hong Kong's Wei Nan, while Ajay Jayaram will take on Austrian Luka Wraber in the opening round.

Sameer Verma, playing his maiden World Championship after being given a direct entry in the main draw, will square off against Spain's Pablo Abian.

In women's singles, national champion Rituparna Das will meet Finnish shuttler Airi Mikkela in the opening round, while Tanvi Lad will fight it out against England's Chloe Birch.

Rio Olympians Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy will be up against Korean pair of Chung Eui Seok and Kim Dukyoung, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face Japanese combo of Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe in the opening round of men's doubles.

In mixed doubles, 15th seed Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy got a bye and will face either Chinese Taipei's Lu Ching Yao and Chiang Kai Hsin or Yogendran Khrishnan and Prajakta Sawant.

In women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki are pitted against Indonesia's Ririn Amelia and Malaysia's Anna Ching Yik Cheong in the opening round.

TAGS

PV SindhuSaina NehwalWorld Badminton ChampionshipsGlasgowKidambi Srikanthsports news

From Zee News

Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli: Jonty Rhodes warns fans not to compare players from different eras
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli: Jonty Rhodes warns fans no...

World Athletics Championships: Amid high hopes, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra begins campaign
Other Sports

World Athletics Championships: Amid high hopes, javelin thr...

National-level wrestler Vishal Kumar Verma dies of electrocution at flooded stadium
Other Sports

National-level wrestler Vishal Kumar Verma dies of electroc...

PKL 2017, Day 11: Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors: Live Streaming, Squads, Schedule
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

PKL 2017, Day 11: Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors: Live...

I prefer stadium over spending 200 million euros on Neymar: Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
Football

I prefer stadium over spending 200 million euros on Neymar:...

Cheteshwar Pujara more consistent than Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan in Test cricket: Gautam Gambhir
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara more consistent than Virat Kohli, Shikhar...

Rohit Sharma trolls Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya in a single tweet
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Rohit Sharma trolls Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul,...

No contact from PSG over Alexis Sanchez transfer: Arsene Wenger
Football

No contact from PSG over Alexis Sanchez transfer: Arsene We...

Najam Sethi replaces Shahryar Khan as PCB&#039;s new Chairman for next three years
cricket

Najam Sethi replaces Shahryar Khan as PCB's new Chairm...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video