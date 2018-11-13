हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ananth Kumar

Ananth Kumar cremated with full state honours in Bengaluru

Ananth Kumar breathed his last at 2 am at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Monday.

Union minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ananth Kumar was on cremated with full state honours in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Several senior BJP leaders, including party president Amit Shah, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Ravi Shankar Pradesh and Congress leader DK Shivakumar, among others, were present as the mortal remains of Ananth Kumar was cremated.

The last rites of the six-time MP from Bengaluru south were held at Chamrajpet cremation ground in Bengaluru.

Ananth Kumar, who was serving as the Union minister for Chemical and Fertilizers and also as the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, breathed his last at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Monday morning. He was suffering from cancer.

The minister breathed his last at 2 am on Monday. The BJP leader had not been well for sometime and was on ventillator for the past few days.

The mortal remains of the Union minister was initially taken to his residence on Monday. On Tuesday, the mortal remains were kept at National College ground in the Karnataka capital for public to pay last respects to the leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to Bengaluru on Monday to pay his last respect to the senior BJP leader.

A lawyer by qualification, Kumar was born on July 22, 1959 in Bengaluru. He pursued his graduation in Arts from KS Arts College in Hubli and later went on to complete LLB from JSS Law College.

He is survived by wife Tejaswini and two daughters, Aishwarya and Vijeta.

