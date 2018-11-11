हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arrested in bribery case, mining baron Janardhana Reddy to remain in judicial custody till Nov 24

Reddy is suspected to have received 57 kg gold worth Rs 18 crore to help an accused in a case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

ANI photo

Bengaluru: Arrested in connection with an alleged bribery case, Former Karnataka minister and Ballari mining baron G Janardhana Reddy has on Sunday been sent to judicial custody until November 24. Earlier in the day, he was arrested by the Crime Branch officials in Bengaluru.

Reddy is suspected to have received 57 kg gold worth Rs 18 crore to help an accused in a case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

"Today Janardhana Reddy was produced before the Judge and the Court was pleased to accept our bail application on record. The judge has granted time till tomorrow to file an objection on the main bail application and the application will be taken tomorrow," Reddy's lawyer said.

The mining baron, who was absconding for the last couple of days, had on Saturday arrived at the Crime Branch office in the city for questioning in connection with the Ambident Group alleged bribery case. He came to the crime branch office in a car along with his advocates.

Earlier, he released a video message from an unknown location, saying he would appear before it. After arriving at the office, Reddy claimed that there was a 'political conspiracy' and added that he had faith in the police.

The CCB police had launched a hunt for him since Wednesday in connection with a money transaction worth crores of rupees, allegedly linked to a Ponzi scheme.

Reddy, a Minister during the previous BJP rule, had been arrested by the CBI in 2011 over alleged multi-crore illegal mining scam and granted bail three years later.

(With inputs from agencies)

