Bengaluru

Bengaluru: 1 scientist dead, 3 critically injured as hydrogen cylinder explodes at Indian Institute of Science

At least one scientist died and three others were critically injured following an explosion at Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. 

Representational image

The explosion took place at the aerospace lab of the institute, news agency ANI reported. 

It is also suspected that a hydrogen cylinder exploded at the lab, ANI reports.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. More details on the explosion are awaited. 

(This is a developing story. Details awaited.)

