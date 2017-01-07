Bengaluru HORROR! Another girl molested by strangers while returning from gym
Bengaluru: In an another shocking incident from Bengaluru, a young woman has been molested in the city.
The incident is said to have taken place on January 4 near Banaswadi police station.
The woman was returning to home from a gym when she was allegedly attacked by two strangers. The two men apparently followed the victim and pulled her T-shirt at which she screamed for help, forcing them to flee in panic after seeing some people, police said.
The victim has filed a complaint following which the city police registered a case under IPC section 354 relating to assault or criminal force to a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty.
This incident is fourth in a series of molestation cases which have marred the image of one the most cosmopolitan cities of India.
Earlier, on the New Year eve, mass molestation of women was reported in and around the junction of Brigade Road and M G Road, where thousands had gathered to celebrate the New Year.
According to a media report, women were not only molested and groped by a group of men but lewd remarks were also hurled at them. The 'shameful' incident took place even as 1,500 police personnel were deployed to control the crowd.
A woman was allegedly assaulted near her house early yesterday when a man stalked her while she was headed towards a bus stop on a deserted road and tried to molest the victim who suffered injuries on her lips, tongue, hand and toes as she tried to resist him.
Another woman was groped and assaulted by two scooter-borne men near her house in Kammanahalli on New Year's eve. Five persons have been arrested in connection with the case.
Earlier today, several people held protests in Bengaluru questioning the safety and security of women in the city.
