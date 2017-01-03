Bengaluru molestation: Skimpily clad women are to be blamed, says SP leader Abu Azmi

New Delhi: In a shocking statement, Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, Tuesday, said women who were allegedly molested during New Year revelry in Bengaluru had invited “attraction” by going out alone in skimpy dresses late in the night.

“The situation is such that more a woman appears naked, the more she is called cultured," Azmi said.

“We have to oppose western culture. If any woman of my family goes out at 12 am without being accompanied by a male family member, I will not support it,” he added.

“Police can't reach every corner and provide security to everyone...we should first ensure our security on our own,” he said.

Azmi stressed that he in no way is opposed to women empowerment and giving equal rights to women. He also supported a stern action against those men involved in the heinous act.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara also stoked a controversy by blaming the youngsters’ “western ways” for the incident where several women who were allegedly molested despite huge police presence at a large gathering in city’s downtown region.

NCW summons Abu Azmi, G Parameshwara

National Commission for Women chairperson Lalitha Kumaramangalam came down heavily on the police and slammed Home Minister G Parameshwara’s remarks, demanding that he should resign. The NCW, as well as the Karnataka State Commission for Women, have sought separate reports from administration and police over the incidents.

The NCW has also issued summons to Abu Azmi and G Parameshwara, asking them to explain their comments.

"Few men across parties have made disgusting statements. If men at this level say such things, where is nation heading?" she said.

Police said they were looking for the culprits involved in the alleged incidents on Saturday night in and around the junction of Brigade Road and MG Road, where thousands had gathered to herald the New Year.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that women were molested and groped and lewd remarks were also passed by miscreants late night on December 31 in the posh area even as it was claimed that 1,500 police personnel had been deployed to control the crowds.

While women without any male companions had to seek protection from women police personnel, who were very few in number on the spot, men who had come with female friends had a tough time protecting them, according to eyewitnesses.

Speaking to reporters, Home Minister G Parameshwara said: “It is not good. Definitely, we will look into it and see that it is not repeated.”

“There was a need to look into how such events can be organised and regulated... We cannot have 10,000 policemen,” he said.

Speaking to a TV news channel, he said: “Unfortunately, what is happening is as I said days like new year Brigade Road, Commercial Street, M G Road, large number of youngsters gather. Youngsters who are almost like westerners, they try to copy the westerners not only in the mindset, but even the dressing.”