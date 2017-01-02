Bengaluru molestation: What really happened with girls during New Year's celebrations at MG Road, Brigade Road
Bengaluru: The Garden City of India allegedly witnessed really shameful incidents on the night of 31st December.
From reported molestations to passing lewd remarks on women on street, the scenes at Bengaluru's MG Road and Brigade Road were really shocking and shameful. And, all this happened despite the 1,500 policemen deployed in these areas.
Hooligans in the garb of revellers molested and passed lewd remarks on women on the streets and forcing some of them to literally take off their stilettoes, according to a report in Bangalore Mirror.
Mass molestation
Revellers had gathered at MG Road and Brigade Road at 11 pm to welcome the new year but what these areas witnessed were mass molestation, shameful comments and what not.
The men were too many, and too unruly, according the Bangalore Mirror report.
Drunk hooligans
None of these arrangements made by Bengaluru Police were of any help to the women who became easy targets of drunk hooligans and unruly men.
According to an eyewitness, two women were accosted by a group of youth on MG Road.
Women cried for help
During crowd control exercise, many young women, some of them weeping, started to run towards women police officers, an eyewitness said.
Women who were caught in an unruly mob didn’t have the protection of a helpful male friend or relative sought refuge with women cops on MG Road, another eyewitness added.
Bengaluru police had initially claimed to take all precautions to ensure an 'incident-free' New Year but these incidents made Bengaluru's head hang in shame.
(All above details are cited as per a report in Bangalore Mirror)
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Watch: Car carrying 5 people dragged into the river by high tides in China
- India's first 'Clean India' machine set up in Delhi's Connaught place
- Watch: PM Modi addresses Mahaparivartan rally in Lucknow
- Will rival political parties gain from Samajwadi Party's feud?
- Mulayam Singh cancels SP National Convention scheduled for January 5
- Now, Airtel offers free 3GB of 4G data every month till December, 2017
- Unprecedented crowd at PM Narendra Modi's Lucknow Parivartan Rally
- PM Modi addresses parivartan rally in Lucknow: As it happened
- Bengaluru molestation: What really happened with girls during New Year's celebrations at MG Road, Brigade Road
- IPL 10: Laxmipathy Balaji named KKR's bowling coach; Gautam Gambhir welcomes pacer on Twitter
Top Videos
-
Budget session to begin on January 31; Arun Jaitley to present budget on February 1
-
Rescue hut with life-saving facilities set up for people passing through Rohtang pass
-
Service charge in restaurants to now be paid according to customer discretion, says govt
-
Watch: Car carrying 5 people dragged into the river by high tides in China