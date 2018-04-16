Bengaluru raises voice against Kathua, Unnao rape case with #MyStreetMyProtest

Enraged over Unnao and Kathua rape cases, residents of Bengaluru took to the streets on Sunday as part of My Street My Protest. According to reports, hundreds gathered to mark their protest against the incidents in different parts of Bengaluru such as Richmond Town park, Cambridge Layout, Koramangala, among others.

The #MyStreetMyProtest movement was aimed at people lodging their protests against incidents like crime against women and children in their respective areas. It was also aimed to demand justice for the victims and to ensure that the guilty receive the harshest punishment allowed by the country's law.

The protest movement called for Bengaluru residents to come out on the streets on Sunday - with banners and posters which show just how outraged they are at the heinous crimes committed in UP's Unnao and Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua. While a minor was raped in Unnao and her subsequent pleas for an FIR allegedly ignored by state police because a BJP MLA was reportedly involved, an eight-year-old girl in Kathua was first kidnapped, then sedated, raped and murdered.

The movement urged Bengalureans to:

* Decide on a street in the neighbourhood.

* Call friends, family and neighbours and inform them about the protest.

* Make posters calling for justice in Unnao and Kathua rape cases.

* Assemble at the chosen place on Sunday (April 15).

* Explain to passerby if they would like to know what has happened.

* Take a picture and upload with the hashtag #MyStreetMyProtest.