Bengaluru shocker: After molestation incidents, case of North-East girls being beaten up on street appears - Watch

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 21:02
Screengrab

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a man has been captured assaulting two girls from the North-East.

The whole incident was captured on CCTV and the video has now gone viral.

As per reports, an argument broke out over a parking issue.

The Bengaluru Police has reportedly registered a case in this regard.

The incident is said to have taken place in the wee hours of December 26, reported Mumbai Mirror.

Here is the video:

Bengaluru had been in news recently after incidents of molestation in the IT city came to the fore.

First Published: Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 21:00

