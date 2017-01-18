Bengaluru shocker: After molestation incidents, case of North-East girls being beaten up on street appears - Watch
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 21:02
Screengrab
Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a man has been captured assaulting two girls from the North-East.
The whole incident was captured on CCTV and the video has now gone viral.
As per reports, an argument broke out over a parking issue.
The Bengaluru Police has reportedly registered a case in this regard.
The incident is said to have taken place in the wee hours of December 26, reported Mumbai Mirror.
Here is the video:
Bengaluru had been in news recently after incidents of molestation in the IT city came to the fore.
First Published: Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 21:00
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- DNA: Why did Navjot Singh Sidhu call BJP 'Kaikeyi’, Congress ‘Kaushalya’?
- DNA: Analysis of insensitivity shown by political leaders over rising poverty in India
- Arms case: Salman Khan acquitted by Jodhpur court
- Raisina Dialogue 2017: Pakistan must walk away from terror, says PM Modi
- Valour of a soldier: CRPF officer Satwant Singh fights Naxals till his last breath
- World's 30 most dynamic cities: Check out the full list
- WATCH: Kieron Pollard's incredible one-handed six demoralises Fawad Ahmed
- China State TV said that its troops can reach New Delhi in 48 hours in war scenario; Indians slay it with their replies
- China's NSG stand is neither fair nor transparent, says Defence Expert
- Bengaluru pips Silicon Valley to become world's most dynamic city